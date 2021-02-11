GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Granite City is closed after 60 years in business.
The restaurant closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the final time, according to a Facebook post by the owners. The decision to close was made because the restaurant’s lease was coming up and the plan to turn the restaurant over to three managers fell apart in the pandemic.
“We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and employees over the last 60 years,” read a portion of the Facebook post.
Ravanelli’s Collinsville location will remain open.
