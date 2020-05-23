GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Many residents in Granite City took time this holiday weekend to say a final goodbye to a beloved member of the community.
Norman Kinder III, also known as "Stormin' Norman," passed away earlier this week. Many considered him the heart and soul of Granite City.
Saturday, residents lined the streets near Irwin Funeral Home for a drive-by visitation. Norman was known for his love of the Cardinals and for his generous spirit. Friends say he always had a smile for everyone.
[READ: Granite City says goodbye to 'Stormin' Norman,' a community icon who was a friend to all]
Norman's pastor says the drive-thru visitation was a fitting tribute. A private funeral service was held after the visitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.