GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two months after historic flash flooding in Granite City, homeowners and businesses can get some extra help.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the state’s request to help people and businesses in Granite City and Madison County. The disaster declaration makes low-interest loans available to homeowners, renters and businesses in Madison County, as well as the neighboring counties of Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Clinton and St. Clair in Illinois and St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County in Missouri.
“This disaster declaration is a lifeline for those in Madison County and its five neighboring counties,” said Governor Pritzker. “The low-interest, long-term loans available through the U.S. Small Business Administration will help residents and business owners fund the necessary repairs to get back on their feet. I encourage those affected to visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to learn more about the programs and funding that is being made available under this declaration.”
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be set up for the next two weeks at Granite City City Hall, which is located at 2000 Edison Avenue. The hours of operations are as follows:
- Wednesday, October 16 11:00am – 6:00pm
- Thursday, October 17 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Friday, October 18 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Saturday, October 19 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Sunday, October 20 Closed
- Monday, October 21 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Tuesday, October 22 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wednesday, October 23 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Thursday, October 24 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Friday, October 25 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Saturday, October 26 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Sunday, October 27 Closed
- Monday, October 28 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Tuesday, October 29 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Wednesday, October 30 9:00am – 4:00pm
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency estimates more than $1.3 million dollars in residential damages due to the flash flooding. Additionally, the city said it has spent about $750,000 on flooding.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is December 9, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2020. You can contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. You can also apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
