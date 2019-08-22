GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Students and parents waiting for school to begin in Granite City finally have a start date, though high school students have a longer wait.
The district announced Thursday pre-kindergarten through eighth grade classes will begin Monday, August 26, but high school classes will be delayed through at least Labor Day.
The initial delay for about 6,000 students and their families was caused by damage to Granite City High School due to flash flooding.
Classes were set to resume Thursday the 15th, then the start date was pushed back to Monday the 19th.
Then it was pushed back until Monday the 26th.
The most recent pair of delays are unrelated to the flood damage, but were instead due to necessary air quality testing at the high school.
In May, the ceiling of a classroom in the high school collapsed, which necessitated repairs. During the process of repairing it, crews determined repairs were needed in 28 classroom ceilings.
Over the course of the summer the repairs were made, but EPA air quality testing has not yet been finished.
Superintendent James Greenwald said the problem is not asbestos or mold.
Because of logistics, including bus routes, the entire district's start date was pushed back.
However as the issues at Granite City High drag on, the district has decided to begin classes for all other grades Monday.
The district is still trying to determine just how big a problem it's dealing with at the high school and what the potential clean-up could involve. In a Facebook post, officials said classes would be on hold "through at least Monday, September 2nd, 2019."
The district is considering identifying other buildings to hold classes in, but union rules and bus routes play a factor. News 4 will continue to update the story as developments unfold.
