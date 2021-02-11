GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- JoAnn Dawson says she believes an arsonist ignited a fire in the outdoor hot tub and the fire eventually destroyed her home.
Monday morning, home surveillance from a neighbor’s home on Illinois Avenue captured Granite City fire crews working to save the house. “One of his family friends was beating on the window and said my house was on fire,” Dawson said. “We were upset about it."
Dawson owns the home but lives two blocks away. She said the home was vacant at the time of the fire. She was planning to sell it this year. “I really did enjoy living here, Dawson said. "My grandma felt ill, that’s why I moved out."
In the video you can see a man running alongside the home. Seconds later, the back of the house ignites into flames. Neighbors said it only took minutes for the fire to consume the house.
“I doesn’t really surprise me because I’ve heard people are going around burning empty houses and stuff like that,” Dawson said.
News 4 confirmed with Granite City fire that they’ve been investigating a number of arsons in the last year. In October, a suspected arsonist set the Farm Fresh Milk Store on fire and several vehicles were set on fire near Highway 203.
“A lot of people upset about it," Dawson said. "They’re tired of people going around doing this."
Granite City Fire says they did make an arrest in the Farm Fresh Fire. They are still investigating Dawson’s house fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granite City Fire Department.
