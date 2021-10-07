GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Granite City man was charged with murder and arson after police say he set fire to a trailer Monday with three people inside.
Police arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a mobile home on fire in the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City. Witnesses told police the fire was started intentionally. The people inside the mobile home all escaped the fire safely.
George Garcia, 18, fought the owner of the mobile home and then barricaded the trailer entrance and set the home on fire, police said.
The Madison County State's Attorney Office charged Garcia with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.
His bond was set at $750,000 and he is currently being held at the Madison County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.