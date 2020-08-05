GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Granite City man has been sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to driving under the influence resulting in a woman’s death.
Frank L. Hollenback IV crashed into Dora E. Greer’s car as she was heading to the store the evening of October 14, 2019, officials said. Greer, 70, was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital and died less than a day later.
Lab tests reportedly showed Hollenback had fentanyl, alprazolam, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and tramadol in his system at the time of the crash.
Hollenback, 30, was then charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. He later pleaded guilty to one of the counts and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
“This was a senseless and tragic reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the terrible harm it can cause. An innocent victim lost her life due to the selfish, unforgiveable decisions of the defendant. We will never be able to replace her or fully heal the pain and loss felt by everyone around her, but with this tough sentence handed down today, we can ensure this defendant remains locked up and unable to hurt anyone else for a very long time,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said.
