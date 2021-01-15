RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man from Granite City was found shot on a parking lot in the City of Riverview Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 200 block of Chambers Road just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. On Friday, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Ronald Ross.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
