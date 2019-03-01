GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Granite City, Illinois man is facing kidnapping charges Friday after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and drove several blocks away.
Officers from the Collinsville Police Department responded to the 200 block of W. Woodcrest in response to a report of the sound of gunshots February 25.
The officers found out a woman was visiting her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Kejuan M. Towns, arrived and challenged the new boyfriend to come outside and confront him.
When both men were outside, police said Towns forced the woman into his vehicle before firing several shots in the direction of the victim’s boyfriend who was running away on foot.
The victim was released from the vehicle about a block later. Police said no one was injured.
Investigators were able to locate video of the incident that confirmed the details from nearby witnesses.
Towns surrendered himself to the Collinsville Police Department Friday.
Towns is being charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.