JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The body of a Metro East man was pulled from the Big River in Jefferson County Saturday morning, officials said.
The High Ridge Fire District said they were assisting deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff Office at Rockford Beach when a body was recovered from the Big River. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) later identified the man as Michael Lewis, 25, of Granite City.
The sheriff's office earlier said it was searching for Lewis who was at the beach with a group of friends Thursday night. Saturday, MSHP determined that he drowned.
While responding to concerns over the recent water rescues in the area, the High Ridge Fire District tweeted, "The only clear trend is that they are happening in rivers and lakes. We have seen every age range and experience level affected. Calls in our district have involved drownings, rescues, and boats in distress. It’s possible that increased use of the natural bodies of water is a contributing factor. "
The department added that's hard to prove the exact contributing factor without having "historical attendance numbers in the areas."
As of Saturday, there has been eight drowning and water-related deaths in the St. Louis region this month and the tenth so far this year.
