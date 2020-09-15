Oak tree generic

Oak tree

 Storyblocks

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Metro East man who was killed in a tree-cutting accident has been identified Tuesday. 

Curtis Johnson, 31, of Granite City, was working with a tree trimming crew at 2:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail. Police said Johnson was loading limbs into a wood chipper when a rope got tangled in the machine, ultimately wrapping around his neck.

Johnson was found dead when officers arrived. 

No one else was harmed during the incident. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.