GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Metro East man who was killed in a tree-cutting accident has been identified Tuesday.
Curtis Johnson, 31, of Granite City, was working with a tree trimming crew at 2:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail. Police said Johnson was loading limbs into a wood chipper when a rope got tangled in the machine, ultimately wrapping around his neck.
Johnson was found dead when officers arrived.
No one else was harmed during the incident.
