Granite City man arrested in deadly shooting

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Charges have been filed against a Granite City man in connection to a murder Saturday.
Before 1 a.m., police found 54-year-old Alexander Graham was shot in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Prosecutors later charged Michael Wilmington, 55, of Granite City, with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the St. Ann, Missouri jail.
