GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Granite City man is accused of starving his dog who prosecutors say is so malnourished that she can’t walk.
Jeremy Schrader, 34, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
On September 13, an animal organization named Pound Pets received a call about an emaciated dog that had been dumped. The organization later recovered the terrier boxer mix named Bella. She was emaciated and covered in fleas, weighing only 39 pounds, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors say Schrader withheld food from her.
Schrader is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he could spend three years in prison.
