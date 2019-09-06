GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For students and parents in Granite City, the wait is finally over.
Granite City High School resumed classes Friday, which means all students in the district are back in the classroom.
Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade classes began Monday, August 26, but high school classes were delayed through Labor Day.
The initial delay for about 6,000 students and their families was caused by damage to Granite City High School due to flash flooding. Because of the complications to bus routes, officials decided it made logistical sense to hold off on starting classes district-wide.
Classes were set to resume Thursday the 15th, then the start date was pushed back to Monday the 19th.
Then it was pushed back until Monday the 26th.
The latter delays were unrelated to the flood damage, but instead due to necessary air quality testing at the high school.
In May, the ceiling of a classroom in the high school collapsed, which necessitated repairs. During the process of repairing it, crews determined repairs were needed in 28 classroom ceilings.
Over the course of the summer the repairs were made, but EPA air quality testing was not finished.
Superintendent James Greenwald said the problem was not asbestos or mold.
As the issues at Granite City High dragged on, the district decided to begin classes for all other grades.
Now, officials must determine how to make up the missed days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.