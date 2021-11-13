GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two businesses raised thousand of dollars for the family of a Pontoon Beach officer killed in the line of duty last month.

Fallen Officer Tyler Timmins was destined to be in law enforcement, friends say Since 8:00 Tuesday morning, there's been an enormous outpour of support for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Granite City businesses, Bindy's and Winfield Smokehouse partnered to raise $5,000 for the family of Tyler Timmins Saturday.

Scott Hyden is accused of fatally shooting Officer Timmins at a Speedway gas station on Oct. 26. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

"When something like that happens it hits home," said Winfield Smokehouse owner Alan Boone. "I knew Officer Timmins. I played a little bit of softball with him."

Court hearing delayed for man accused of killing Officer Timmins The preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins was rescheduled.

"There's really no words. It was awful," said fundraiser customer and Granite resident Pat Murphy. "I just want them to know that they are supported by so many people, and even though they don't know us, we love them dearly."

The businesses also delivered meals to the Pontoon Beach and Granite City police departments.

Hyden has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.