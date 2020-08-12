GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Granite City School District is investigating a district employee after social media posts were made.
According to a letter sent to district families by Board of Education President Matt Jones, the district "is investigating the matter in line with Board of Education policies and standards."
The school board president did not go into details about the social media posts or the employee under investigation.
"There is no place for hateful language or speech in our district, nor in the Granite City community," the letter read.
No other information was made available.
