GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Granite City car dealership was broken into overnight.
Officers were called to the Weber Chevrolet in Granite City off Route 3 around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a side door that was broken and officers investigating. There was also one person seen in an ambulance being transported to the hospital.
No other information regarding the incident has been released.
