WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The grandmother of a disabled girl says too often, someone illegally parks in handicapped parking spots at Wright City elementary.
Stephanie Limbaugh helps her two of her grandkids get to school every day. She drops off 8-year-old Addi at Wright City Elementary and must park in a handicapped parking spot. Addi has a rare genetic disorder and relies on a wheelchair or braces to get around.
Stephanie says she frequently sees those without handicapped stickers parking in the spots.
“I’ve seen SUVs, I’ve seen trucks blocking it,” said Limbaugh.
She said she reached her tipping point about the parking problem on Monday, when she says her son spotted a Wright City squad car parked between a handicapped spot and the space for unloading.
“It makes me sad and lonely at the same time,” she said.
Wright City’s police chief said there were no spots open when the officer was called for an irate parent and suicidal child. Limbaugh said she had voiced her complaints to school leaders for months but gotten the same response.
“I’ve been told that’s just the way it is, I’ll have to deal with it,” she said.
The Wright City Schools Superintendent told News 4 he has never witnessed the spots being illegally parked in but said a handicapped bus occasionally blocks the lanes, but only for a short time.
“If we don’t advocate for our special needs children, who’s going to?” Limbaugh said.
The Wright City Police Department later released the following statement:
“It was brought to my attention a Wright City Patrol Vehicle was blocking a handicap parking space located at the Wright City West Elementary School on 10/22/2019. Upon reviewing the complaint, it was revealed our School Resource Officer responded to an emergency. The officer responded expeditiously and parked close to the entrance of the building in an effort to protect students from a situation that could have escalated.
It is never the intent of the Wright City Police Department to inconvenience our community but at times, it is necessary to ensure safety. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and ensure our community, blocking handicap parking is not a common practice. The Officers at the Wright City Police Department proudly serve our community and appreciate all of the community support we are shown daily by our citizens.”
