ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy shot and killed outside a south St. Louis apartment complex is pleading for justice.

St. Louis police said Caion Greene, 9, was shot outside the La Salle Park Apartment complex around 10 Sunday night. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

His death marks the seventh child in the City of St. Louis to be killed in 2021.

Christine Greene, the boy's grandmother, said her daughter had stopped by to drop off some food on Sunday night. When she realized her mom wasn't home, she left the food with a neighbor and got back into her car. Greene said as her daughter was leaving the parking lot, two men began shooting at her car as it drove away.

"They were running behind them and shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot...ugly people did that," Greene said.

According to police, the 9-year-old was in the backseat of the car along with his 7-month-old brother. Greene said her daughter and her fiancé were sitting in the front seat.

Police said the boy was shot in the chest and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

"You took my grandbaby's life," said Greene. "You shot my grandbaby in the heart, sleeping, in the back of his car trying to go feed his grandma."

Greene's grandmother said he had good grades, loved playing games and going to Chuck E. Cheese. Now, all she has are photos of the last "Grandparents Day" at Peabody Elementary, where Greene was in fourth grade.

"I could see potential in him," she said. "I could see potential in my grandbaby, his mom raised him right and they took him from us."

A neighbor told News 4 she heard the gunshots shortly after 10 p.m., but said she didn't think much of it.

"My son came and said, 'momma get down,' but when I got up, I didn't pay any attention," the woman said. "This is a normal thing around here."

Neighbors said they would like to see an increase in patrols in and around the complex and better street lighting. The La Salle Park Apartment Complex is run by the St. Louis Housing Authority.

According to St. Louis Police Department crime data, there were two murders in the La Salle neighborhood in 2020, an increase from zero in 2019. In 2020, there were also two rapes, 13 robberies and 19 aggravated assaults. Overall, property crime decreased about 4 percent between 2019 and 2020, while total crime remained the same.

Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity or targeted. They are currently seeking two suspects.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).