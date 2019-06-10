FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A grandmother and her granddaughter are facing charges after breaking into their family's home.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Shadow Lane on Thursday, June 6 for a report of a peace disturbance.
The victims, a man and woman, reported their home was broken into by two women.
The women were identified as the man's 19-year-old daughter and her 62-year-old grandmother.
The woman was reportedly struck in the back of the head with a metal pipe by the daughter.
The man told police he was sprayed in the eyes with hairspray by the grandmother and then struck in the head.
The pair suffered injuries from the attack.
Courtney Marie Rotter and her grandmother, Emma Lynn Moore, both of Afton, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third degree assault for the incident.
Bond is set for $50,000 for each.
According to the probable cause statement, Rotter admitted that she and her grandmother assaulted her father in several text messages found on her phone.
Deputies responded to St. Clair Police Department where the two suspects were trying to make a report, acting like victims.
