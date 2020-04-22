WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In Union, Missouri, Franklin County government officials are tracking the COVID-19 numbers.
Of the 105 cases reported as of Tuesday, 51 of them are at Grandview Healthcare in Washington. Seven of those residents have died.
Wednesday, the granddaughter of a resident claimed staff is failing to properly use personal protective equipment.
Sara Anderson said her 89-year old grandmother Ann Steen tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but a relative saw an employee in her grandmother’s room without any protective gear.
So Anderson talked with the director of nursing about it.
"She actually was very transparent with me and told me that day numerous staff had been in trouble for not following the PPE guidelines,” she said.
Anderson claims that for days, the staff told her that her grandmother was fine, despite her confusion on the phone and her condition when she was eventually taken to the Missouri Baptist Medical Center emergency room.
"She had a urinary tract infection. Obviously, she was COVID-19 positive,” she said. “She has bacterial pneumonia and from all the complications of that stuff, she's having AFIB complications."
Plus, Steen’s oxygen level was low and Anderson said her grandmother hadn't had a bath in two weeks.
"That's why my heart hurts now. My grandma's getting the care that she needs but what about the many other residents that are still there?” she wondered.
When contacted about this story, Grandview Healthcare sent the following statement:
Grandview Healthcare remains in daily contact with the Franklin County Health Department (FCHD) and is continuing to follow recommendations of the CDC and Department of Health and Senior Services.
FCHD contacted Grandview staff and spoke with them regarding the use of PPE. FCHD found no issues with PPE usage. We have purchased PPE and have received PPE shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile. We have sufficient PPE available.
Over the past 6 days, no new residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
We want to thank the community for all the support. It is greatly appreciated.
