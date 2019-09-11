ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Opening day has been set for the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station.
The 200-foot tall attraction will be open for business starting October 1. The new soda fountain restaurant will also open its doors that day.
A soft opening will be held on September 30 as part of the 125th anniversary of Union Station’s opening.
