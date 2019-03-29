ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) --Ballpark Village will is celebrating being in the downtown St. Louis scene for five years Friday night.
And Shark Bar, a new retro-surf bar, will hold its grand opening during the festivities
Shark Bar took the place of Howl at the Moon at Ballpark Village. It originated in Kansas City’s Power and Light District in 2008. The St. Louis location will be Shark Bar’s second location.
“Shark Bar is the perfect complement to a strong offering of dining and entertainment venues at Ballpark Village,” said Dan Harding, Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village. “Its carefree vibe will quickly become a favorite for local visitors and out of town guests.”
The retro-surf bar was designed by Knauer Incorporated and will feature art inspired by the creator of the world-famous Endless Summer poster, Jon Van Hamersveld.
“Shark Bar has shown phenomenal success in Kansas City and we are pleased that its second location will be opening within Ballpark Village,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “This is an exciting time for Shark Bar to be joining the neighborhood as construction of our second phase continues to progress.”
Ballpark Village is currently undergoing a $260 million expansion. The 700,000 square foot addition will include a 29-story luxury residential tower, a $65 million luxury hotel and a three-story retail pavilion.
Shark Bar opens at 8 p.m. but the Ballpark Village celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Fox Sports Midwest Live.
