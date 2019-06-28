ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A grand opening celebration for Hidden Valley’s new ZipTour will take place Saturday.
The $2.5 million project, which began construction in June 2017, offers four spans of ziplining throughout the resort along with amazing views of the St. Louis skyline.
The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. According to Hidden Valley, the ZipTour takes about two-and-a-half hours to complete.
A ribbon cutting for the new attraction will be held at 10 a.m. on June 29.
Click here for more information about the ZipTour or to make a reservation.
