ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The dismissed criminal cases against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens continue to have ripple effects.
News 4 has learned a special grand jury is investigating whether a key witness in the case lied under oath.
First, a special prosecutor was appointed. The courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest in the case.
Greitens was charged with two felonies. Both were later dismissed.
Greitens' team of attorneys claimed private investigator William Don Tisaby, hired by Gardner to work the case, lied under oath.
Moreover, they claimed Gardner suborned perjury or directed Tisaby to lie.
At issue: A critical interview from early in the first criminal case. Gardner's office first claimed a video of that interview malfunctioned--but later turned it over to Greitens' defense team.
At one point, Judge Rex Burlison, who presided over the case, advised Gardner to consider the advice of an attorney.
Now, special prosecutor Gerard Carmody tells News 4 a special grand jury has been selected to hear evidence and issue subpoenas.
This grand jury is separate from a grand jury always seated at the courthouse to hear regular criminal cases. The special grand jury can have no contact with Gardner’s office.
It’s very possible the investigation is still in early stages. We don't know what, if any, indictments the grand jury may issue. Their term, though up in February, could be extended to continue their work.
The court order states the special prosecutor could pursue criminal charges should the investigation reveal probable cause to believe criminal activity occurred.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to comment Monday. We do not know if she or anyone has yet been called to testify. The grand jury proceedings are usually held in secret.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.