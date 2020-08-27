VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A grand jury has indicted two Velda City police officers for assault charges for shooting a man during a traffic stop in February.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell filed charges against Christopher Gage and Matthew Schanz in July. He then presented the case to the grand jury that voted to formally indict the officers on first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Charging documents say the officers pulled over a vehicle, driven by "A.A.," due to expired temporary tags at the intersection of West Florissant and Octavia Avenue. The officers, prosecutors said, smelled marijuana and told the driver they planned to search the vehicle and arrest him if they found marijuana.
The driver then reportedly fled from the traffic stop down Octavia Avenue, where it is alleged officer Schanz falsely stated on his police radio that the driver tried to run the officers over.
The vehicle eventually turned around at a dead-end. As the driver drove back down Octavia, the officers were said to be standing out of the roadway, in a parking lot.
According to prosecutors, Schanz then walked into the path of the vehicle, yelling for the driver to stop. Schanz fired his gun multiple times into the vehicle, prosecutors said, as the car drove around and past the officers. As the car turned on West Florissant, officer Gage also reportedly fired his handgun multiple times in the vehicle.
When Bell announced the chargers on July 23, Schanz confronted the prosecuting attorney at the press conference.
No trial date has been set.
