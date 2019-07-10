ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Grand Funk Railroad / Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater scheduled for July 21 has been canceled.
The announcement comes after flooding damaged the theater and forced events to be moved and postponed.
Read: Flooding forces cancellations, location changes and delays for Alton Amphitheater events
Full refunds are available wherever the ticket was purchased. Those who used a credit card will be refunded automatically, with the amount showing up on credit card statements within 10 days.
The Alton Amphitheater said it will be in “excellent shape” for the Nelly concert, Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival and events planned for the reminder of the summer.
