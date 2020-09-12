ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Grand Avenue Water Tower got a much-needed paint job on Saturday.
Volunteers with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and other local organizations spent the morning cleaning up trash and debris in the neighborhoods around the water tower through Operation Clean Sweep.
The tower also got a fresh coat of paint for the first time in over 70 years.
Several vacant buildings were also torn down. Organizers say it's all part of an ongoing effort to improve the neighborhoods for those who live there.
