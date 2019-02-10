It's time to stop guessing who will be nominated for a golden gramophone and find out who could walk away a winner at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. central time. You can watch the coverage on Channel 4.
On Friday, Dec. 7, Zane Lowe from Apple Music joined Alessia Cara, Janelle Monáe and Shawn Mendes on CBS This Morning to announce which artists would be nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY Award in the top categories: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Country Album.
Album Of The Year:
Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Scorpion - Drake
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Dirty Computer - Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
Record Of The Year:
"I Like It" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" - Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" - Drake
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar" - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song Of The Year:
"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up" - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood" - Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" - Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Colors" - Beck
"Havana (Live)" - Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman" - Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" - Lady Gaga
"Better Now" - Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila - Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life - Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma - P!nk
Reputation - Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
"Northern Soul" - Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" - Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" - Fisher
"Electricity" - Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" - Virtual Self
Best Rock Song:
"Black Smoke Rising" - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" - Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" - Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
EVERYTHING IS LOVE - The Carters
The Kids Are Alright - Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz - Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure - Miguel
Ventriloquism - Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Album:
Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B
Swimming - Mac Miller
Victory Lap - Nipsey Hussle
Daytona - Pusha T
Astroworld - Travis Scott
Best Country Album:
Unapologetically - Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe - Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere - Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 - Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
My Mood Is You - Freddy Cole
The Questions - Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love - Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want - Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window - Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album:
One Nation Under God - Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place - Tori Kelly
Make Room - Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side - The Walls Group
A Great Work - Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album:
Prometo - Pablo Alboran
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 - Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM - Raquel Sofía
Vives - Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album:
By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed - Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness - John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone - Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth - The Wood Brothers
Best Comedy Album:
Annihilation - Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape - Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers - Fred Armisen
Tamborine - Chris Rock
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from Black Panther
"Mystery Of Love" - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from Coco
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from A Star Is Born
"This Is Me" - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from The Greatest Showman
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
A new crop of artists—including current GRAMMY nominees Chloe x Halle, GRAMMY® winner Lady Gaga, GRAMMY winner Mark Ronson, and GRAMMY nominee Travis Scott—have been added to the already impressive roster of performers at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Additionally, current nominee Dua Lipa will perform with GRAMMY winner St. Vincent.
And, in what's sure to be a musical moment to remember, GRAMMY winners Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day will honor the legendary Aretha Franklin.
Previously announced performers include:
- Miley Cyrus
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Brandi Carlile
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Cardi B
- Camila Cabello
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
In fact, the show will start with a bang when current GRAMMY nominees J Balvin and Young Thug, in addition to GRAMMY winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval, join Camila Cabello for an explosive opening show number.
Plus, in what's sure to provide a ton of GIF-able moments, R&B legend and pop culture icon Diana Ross will take the stage at Staples Center in honor of her 75th birthday.
And let's not forget Dolly Parton, an eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year®, will perform new music from her hit album Dumplin' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).
But that's not all!
In a special segment paying tribute to Parton, stars like Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves will sing some of the country legend's classic hits.
