ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Grammy award-winning composer who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for composing music for the movie "BlacKkKlansman" will be at Wells Fargo Advisors on Tuesday to take part in conversations around diversity, equity and inclusions within arts organizations.
Terence Blanchard has composed a groundbreaking opera with an all-black cast, the first ever in Opera history. This opera will premiere in St. Louis this June.
The opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, is based on New York Times Columnist Charles Blow’s memoir of the same name. The premier is sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.
At the event, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Race and the Arts’ with Blanchard, as well as the president of Jazz St. Louis and co-commissioner of the opera Gene Dobbs Bradford, female hip hip artist ‘Bates’, string quartet performer Joanna Mendez, and WFA executive Dave Dawkins.
Blanchard’s nomination for Best Original Score in Spike Lee’s film "BlacKkklansman" was his first Oscar nomination.
Blanchard won his fifth Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for “Blut und Boden (Blood and Soil)” from “BlacKkKlansman” earlier this month.
For more information about Blanchard and his work, visit his website.
For information on the event, visit the event page.
