GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Missouri and Illinois, some area cities are not shying away from Fourth of July festivities.
They'll certainly look different, given the guidelines on social distancing.
One of the communities planning to go ahead is Grafton, Illinois, which will hold fireworks Thursday night.
News 4's Kristen Cornett reports it will be a mix of social distancing and community relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.