GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- What’s believed to be the largest American flag along the Mississippi River is going up in Grafton, Illinois.
The 130-foot flagpole is set to be built this weekend with the flag raised at an official ceremony honoring local veterans and first responders a week later.
The American flag will measure 40 by 80 foot and fly over the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
Grafton Alderman Andrew Jackson showed News 4 the site where construction is set to begin Friday at the Public Boat Launch.
Jackson said Marcus Lemonis of the RV business Camping World and Gander Outdoors donated the project. Lemonis has placed similar flags in other parts of the country.
Jackson said crews will dig a 40-foot hole for the foundation of the flagpole Friday and fill it with concrete. Saturday is when the flagpole will start going up.
The American flag will be raised at a dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 28th, where local first responders and veterans are invited to attended. The address of the ceremony is One East Water Street, Grafton, Illinois.
