GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said community leaders are meeting Monday night to come up with a plan to boost the city’s recovery after flooding.
“Some of these businesses that would normally take a two-week cleanup effort we’re hoping to get done in two days because what’s so important is getting these businesses up and running as quickly as possible because we’ve lost so much revenue,” Eberlin said.
Eberlin said they are working to organize volunteers and cleaning supplies to assist with the cleanup.
The mayor said in a week or so, June 26-28 will be a bench mark for the city to see if the water drops fast enough for the recovery to happen by the July fourth holiday.
The National Weather Service said the Mississippi River is at 31 feet Monday. The mayor said once it drops to 24 and half feet is when Main Street can start to reopen which will give easier access to business and homeowners.
The Grafton United Methodist Church is dealing with water in its basement. Church trustee Gary Conrad said they have been pumping water out to try and make sure their stone foundation holds.
“Not too high, not too low, the reason we do that is to keep the foundation from imploding because if that happens we’ll lose the church,” Conrad said.
Conrad said the building is the oldest church in Jersey County. It will celebrate 186 years in September.
The mayor said the area is losing revenue every day and they are pushing hard to have the area back in business by the July fourth holiday.
“We’re going to have fireworks and a lot more than honoring our country. We’re also going to kick start Grafton again,” Eberlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.