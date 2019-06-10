ST. LOUIS (kmov.com) -- An Illinois man died in a car crash along Route 67 near Burch Lane in Jersey County.
The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Police said 30-year-old Daniel Gardner, of Grafton, was driving northbound in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and overturned in the left ditch.
Gardner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased by the Jersey County Coroner.
