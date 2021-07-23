GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Grafton, Ill. residents stepped up for their city employees after they learned a scheduled raise would put the city budget in the red.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, officials finalized the city's budget that would give employees a raise.
"We did a survey of 14 communities and cities around us and their pay was at the bottom. So, we needed to get their pay up to a living wage so that we could keep our folks." said Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow.
The issue is that the raises put the budget in the red. Like he promised during his campaign, Morrow donated his salary. So did the city attorney, police chief, city manager and public work director. Then, Grafton residents at the meeting started donating their time and money.
"The outpouring of support and people wanting to help the City of Grafton has always come together like that and they love their police officers and their maintenance workers and everyone here, but we are so very proud of them, and I was just very very proud and humbled that everyone stepped up to make this budget work," Morrow said.
Morrow called Tuesday a successful night as the budget passed, putting Grafton city employees at comparable wages per capita. The raises start in September.
