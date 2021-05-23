ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In one week, the high school students of Lewis and Clark Career Center will hit the job market with two years of training under their work belts.
"In the morning, they will take English, math, social studies, science, and then they come [to Lewis and Clark] and they will take their program," said the school's director Dr. Andrew Stewart.
Around 450 students have chosen between 14 different career paths at Lewis and Clark. The trade jobs are in such need that Governor Mike Parson had to see it for himself.
"You know, I learned how to turn wrenches at an early age and do construction work and do welding and all those things in there and I've used it all throughout my career, " Parson said. "What is pretty impressive is a vast majority of them are going right into the work force and some of them have been working even in their junior and senior years and that's what we are needing right now."
Technical education not only helps the trade industry and in turn the economy, but it also offers an alternatives to students not meant to learn from a book.
"I'm not really good with school like with college, I'm more of a hands-on," said Senior Joey Hoffman. So, I feel like me going to tech school and doing this is better for me in the future."
About half of the graduating students will go into the work force and the other half will continue on to schools like Ranken Tech, St. Charles Community College, or Mizzou. For those going into colleges, they will already have experience to get into the college program they choose.
"A lot of times these kids don't like the bookwork," Stewart said. "So, when they get to be hands-on they just shine.
