ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Anheuser-Busch is trying to break a world record this holiday season and they need the public's help. So grab your sweetheart and head to Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center.
On Saturday, Anheuser-Busch will attempt to break a Guinness world record title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe. The compnay is aiming to host 450 couples at the St. Louis Biergarten and Tour Center.
People can attend the event starting at 5 p.m. at 1200 Lynch Street in St. Louis. The kiss is scheduled to happen at 6.
