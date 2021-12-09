Governor Parson orders flags at half-staff Friday in honor of Detective Valentine

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson has ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis County for fallen Police Detective Antonio Valentine on Friday.

Visitation for Detective Valentine to be held Thursday Funeral arrangements for St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine have been announced.

“Detective Antonio Valentine devoted his life to public service and selflessly taking on risks to protect others in Missouri and around the world,” Governor Parson said. “During more than two decades in the military, he deployed to active combat missions in Iraq and Kyrgyzstan. As a St. Louis County Police officer, he fought against illegal drugs and violent criminals to strengthen and stabilize Missouri communities. His death is a reminder of the debt we owe our law enforcement officers who courageously serve so others can live safer lives.”

Surveillance footage shows moments before officer killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors crash St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine and a civilian died Wednesday in the crash.

Detective Valentine, 42, had worked for the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007. He was recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He also served in the United States military.

According to the proclamation, flags will be held at half-staff on Friday, the day of Detective Valentine's funeral.