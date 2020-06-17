LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Parson will not be demanding a review of names of state parks, statues and buildings amid calls for renaming landmarks nationwide.
The governor was in Troy, Missouri today for the groundbreaking of a new Ranken Technical College campus.
After the groundbreaking, News 4 caught up with the governor.
"Our history is our history we all know what it was, I mean, it's important to always learn from history, good and bad you learn from it, so I think it's important to preserve that history. I think everybody just needs to settle down right now and just kind of walk away through this a little bit. Let's put a little time behind some of these answers and see really what are we going to do what changes are we going to make what are practical things to do," Parson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.