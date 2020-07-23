ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local leaders joined Governor Parson Thursday ahead of a special session next Monday on violent crime.
St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton joined Parson to discuss issues highlighted in the session.
One of the key issues they discussed was lifting the residency requirement for police officers in the City of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is down 130 officers, Chief Hayden said.
"Needless to say, our officers are physically, emotionally and spiritually drained, we desperately need more officers and we need them now. The number one barrier to recruitment officers is the city's residency role. I pray that during the special session," Chief Hayden said.
Homicides in the city are up this year at 138 when at this same time last year, it was 110. Mayor Krewson also noted that 30 children under the age of 18 have been victims of gun violence this year. 11 of those have died.
“We need both prevention and we need enforcement. And for us enforcement is being able to fill the open positions that we have in our police department,” Krewson said.
In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 15 percent this year compared to last year.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten discussed the need for witness funding, which is also mentioned in the session.
"The Witness Protection piece of this proposal is being one of the key pieces to assisting public safety officers, as well as the communities, you will assist those who may be fearful of testifying or coming forward and identifying themselves as a witness and so we're very pleased to see this in there," Kartsten said.
The state has seen a rapid increase in crime this year, primarily in the state's urban areas.
