ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Parson hosted a roundtable discussion for families of law enforcement Wednesday.
“As Governor and a former law enforcement officer for more than 22 years, protecting the people of our state is of utmost importance to my administration,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have a serious problem with violent crime that must be addressed. This has been a priority of ours since day one, and we will continue doing everything we can to fight violent crime, support law enforcement, achieve justice for victims, and make our communities safer.”
In St. Louis, 2020 homicides have already surpassed 2019 homicides, putting the state on track to have its deadliest year on record.
As of October 12, there have been 210 homicides in St. Louis compared to 194 last year.
.@GovParsonMO is holding a round table with families of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/riXLuR3hQk— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) October 14, 2020
