SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson is back on the job after recovering from COVID-19.
Thursday, he made a stop in St. Louis to mark the end of the police residency requirement.
The governor held a ceremonial bill signing at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in south St. Louis.
Parson signed the bill into law last month. It will allow city officers and other first responders to live outside the St. Louis City limits.
"This is a key issue of moving forward for the St. Louis region to be able to fight crime in the state,” Parson said.
“You can’t operate a police department like St. Louis and expect to stay 150-160 officers down.”
Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Lyda Krewson attended the bill signing. They say removing the requirement will help recruit more police officers.
