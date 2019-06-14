Jefferson City Capitol lit blue

Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue Thursday night in honor of the Blues' Stanley Cup win.

 Governor Parson/Twitter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an official proclamation declaring June 15, 2019 to be known as "St. Louis Blues Day" in Missouri.

Governor Parson made the announcement Friday on his official Twitter account.

The Blues and St. Louis will hold their Championship Parade and Rally on Saturday at noon.

