ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an official proclamation declaring June 15, 2019 to be known as "St. Louis Blues Day" in Missouri.
Governor Parson made the announcement Friday on his official Twitter account.
In celebration of the @StLouisBlues first-ever Stanley Cup victory, Saturday, June 15, 2019, shall officially be known as St. Louis Blues Day throughout Missouri. This win is a great moment for Missouri and the millions of Blues fans rejoicing everywhere! #LetsGoBlues pic.twitter.com/gBqundU6QZ— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 14, 2019
The Blues and St. Louis will hold their Championship Parade and Rally on Saturday at noon.
