Governor Parson comes to St. Louis for the launch of Accenture Federal Services

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Governor Mike Parson came to St. Louis to discuss the start of Accenture's Apprenticeship Program.
Accenture specializes in information technology and consulting. Governor Parson says the new program will help keep homegrown talent in the Show-Me State. "They get to have good, quality, high-paying jobs by staying here in St. Louis." said Governor Parson.
The center wants to bring about 1,400 tech jobs to the St. Louis area by 2025. The program will be headquartered out of Accenture's Technology Center in West County.
