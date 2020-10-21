JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling for a special session on a supplemental budget bill to begin on November 5.
According to Governor Parson's office, the funding will be under the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security CARES Act. The General Assembly passed the FY 2021 budget in May, which includes the additional funding for the state.
The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Governor Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”
The supplemental budget contains funding for several items, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, among others.
For more on this special session, visit here.
