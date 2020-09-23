JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, hours after his wife Teresa did.
The First Lady was experiencing some mild symptoms Wednesday morning, including sniffling and a cough but no fever when she tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test. She is now waiting for the results of a PCR test for absolute certainty. She will also be taking another rapid test this afternoon.
According to Governor Parson's Office, all events scheduled for the governor this week have been postponed.
Governor Parson said he was asymptomatic.
Mike and Teresa Parson visited the Ozarks Monday to tour the new Payne’s Valley Golf Course where PGA golfers Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose played a round of golf. The Parson's were pictured wearing a mask in photos posted on the governor's Twitter account.
@FirstLadyTeresa and I had the chance to tour the new Payne’s Valley Golf Course, a partnership between Johnny Morris and Tiger Woods in honor of their late friend Payne Stewart. pic.twitter.com/ydYZ1IQE46— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 22, 2020
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
