JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Governor Mike Parson officially began his full term as 57th governor of Missouri on Monday.
Parson, along with Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State John Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt were also sworn in during the inauguration ceremony at the state capitol.
Parson laid out several of his goals for his upcoming term, including bettering early childhood education, to ensure students around Missouri are given equal opportunities to succeed.
"If you really want to change society, if you want to change education, it's about making sure every kid has an opportunity to an education, no matter where you live or where you're from," said Parson.
Parson also outlined infrastructure and workforce development as top issues across the state, especially in the wake of COVID-19. While he said Missouri's economy is recovering better than most states, more work needs to be done.
"I think we're going to have to be careful because the way the revenues were, the way the tax structure was, right now it looks like you have money," he said. "The economy is doing better in our state than in most others, but I think you really have to look at two years, three years down the road to know what the impact of COVID-19 is going to be."
Parson said the state is well on its way to vaccinating people within the 1-A category, including patient-facing healthcare workers and residents and staff within nursing homes. To date, more than 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered state wide according to Parson, not including doses given out in nursing homes through a federal program.
Right now, the Governor's Office said the state is on track to meet its goal of vaccinating the 1-A group by the end of January.
"We'll start probably next week in defining phase 1-B and a little bit more details in that," he said.
On Monday, the FBI warned it has received information about armed protests that will take place at state capitols around the country. Parson said he is aware and the capitol is taking steps to keep people safe if the need were to arise.
As for the riots that took place in Washington D.C. last week, Parson condemned the actions.
"I believe in civil protest, I believe people can use the 1st Amendment," he said. "What I do not believe is anybody, for any cause has the right to commit crimes. Period."
Parson declined to comment on whether he supports calls for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley to resign amid the D.C. protests. Instead, he said he wanted to "celebrate Missouri" and focus on his mission as governor.
