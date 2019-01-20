ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of government employees and their families received a little help form the St. Louis community Sunday night.
Members of the USS Coast Guard and their families were the majority of those who showed up at a make shift pantry.
The St. Louis Diaper Bank, Operation Food Search and others put together the pantry and provided free food for the government employees.
