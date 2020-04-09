ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- In his Thursday briefing on COVID-19, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the rate of reported cases of the novel coronavirus is indicating the state is bending the curve.
"Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential," Pritzker said. "That indicates to us that we are in fact bending the curve. There is even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve."
Pritzker's remarks come one day after the state reported its highest single-day number of cases at 1,523 on Wednesday. The state reported 1,344 new cases on Thursday, raising the total to 16,422. The state also announced 66 new deaths, bringing the total to 528.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking cases on both sides of the river by jurisdiction]
"But we need to keep watching the data on a daily basis," Pritzker continued. "Keep in mind, our case number and death toll are still growing and thus our fight must continue."
