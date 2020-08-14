Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is issuing a warning to residents about traveling to Missouri. He posted on his Facebook page that residents who cross the border may be putting the economy at risk.

New data from Saint Louis University researchers suggests many people have been traveling across the river for fun. So much so that Pritzker posted a message on his Facebook page, “Missouri may be more ‘open’ today, but if you cross the border and let your guard down, you're putting the future of the Illinois economy at risk.”

In Missouri, the number of cases among people younger than 20 has grown more than 90 percent recently but the overall the state has seen a 33 percent decrease in the number of reported cases over the last three weeks.

Illinois is nearing the 200,000-case mark.

